4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale struck parts of Balochistan late Monday night, causing panic among residents but no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the tremor was recorded at 22:31 PST on July 14, with its epicentre located 43 kilometres southeast of Kalat in Balochistan.

The depth of the quake was measured at 40 kilometres beneath the surface, with coordinates of 28.88°N latitude and 67.09°E longitude.

Tremors were felt in several areas, including Barkhan and nearby localities such as Mehma Samand Khan, Kharrar Buzdar, Rarah Sham Radkan, and Chhapar, where residents reported walls and windows shaking during the quake.

Many people rushed out of their homes in fear as the ground trembled for several seconds.

Local authorities confirmed there were no immediate reports of injuries or infrastructure damage. However, emergency services have been placed on alert as a precautionary measure.