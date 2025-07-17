BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
World

Privacy group files complaint against AliExpress, TikTok, WeChat

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 11:17am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Austrian advocacy group noyb on Thursday filed data privacy complaints against China’s AliExpress, TikTok and WeChat, saying they failed to comply with European Union laws on providing users a full copy of their data.

While most tech companies have a tool that allows them to fulfil requests for downloading user information, some Chinese companies have made it difficult to access the information, noyb said.

Canada bans WeChat and Kaspersky on government phones

“TikTok, AliExpress and WeChat love collecting as much data about you as possible – but vehemently refuse to give you full access as required by EU law,” said Kleanthi Sardeli, data protection lawyer at noyb. Noyb is known for filing complaints against American companies such as Apple, Alphabet, and Meta, leading to several investigations and billions of dollars in fines.

In January, noyb filed complaints against six Chinese companies and sought to suspend data transfers to China and called for fines that can reach up to 4% of a firm’s global revenue.

