BML 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BOP 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.29%)
CPHL 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.05%)
DCL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
DGKC 172.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.41%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
FFL 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (3.15%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
MLCF 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
NBP 125.39 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.08%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.87%)
PIAHCLA 22.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (15.74%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
PPL 163.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.31%)
PREMA 42.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.34%)
PTC 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.5%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.6%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (5.16%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.67%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
TREET 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.52%)
TRG 57.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.81%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 14,021 Increased By 156.8 (1.13%)
BR30 40,013 Increased By 513.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 137,834 Increased By 1453.9 (1.07%)
KSE30 42,021 Increased By 475.1 (1.14%)
Markets

Japan chip share selloff sends Nikkei lower on ASML revenue warning

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 10:29am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average edged lower on Thursday, pulled down by a selloff in chip-related shares after Dutch chip-making tool supplier ASML sounded a revenue warning.

The tech-heavy Nikkei was down 0.3% at 39,544.62, as of 0214 GMT, with chip-sector heavyweights Tokyo Electron and Advantest being the two biggest drags in the index.

The broader Topix, by contrast, eked out a 0.1% gain.

The Nikkei’s biggest decliner in percentage terms was Seven & i Holdings, which tumbled 7.8% after Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard ended its takeover bid for the operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain.

Heavily weighted chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron lost nearly 2% and smaller peer Lasertec tumbled 5.4%, while chip-testing machinery maker Advantest slid 1.8%.

ASML warned on Wednesday that it may not achieve revenue growth in 2026 as chipmakers building factories in the US await clarity on the potential impact of tariffs.

For Japanese peers, “quarterly orders are likely to fluctuate but, based on the 12-month moving average, orders have not yet entered a recovery phase, similar to ASML,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a research note.

Orders for extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment, a key component in chipmaking, have been “stalled” since increasing “sharply” in the first half of last year, although a recovery is likely in 2026, they said.

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is set to release earnings at 0530 GMT, during Japanese market hours, an event that could potentially move the market.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 115 fell versus 108 that rose, with two trading flat.

The index had been buoyed by a weakening yen earlier in the week, but the currency was trading marginally stronger from 24 hours earlier after bouncing off a 3-1/2-month low overnight.

A decline in crude oil prices weighed on energy shares, with the Topix oil and coal sub-index falling 1.44% to be the worst performer among 33 industry groups.

The mining sub-index, which includes oil explorers, lost 1.40%.

