PSO exchange rate adjustment led to HSD price hike

ISLAMABAD: High-speed diesel (HSD) prices have risen by Rs11.37 per litre for July 16-31, 2025 fortnight.

This increase is largely attributed to an exchange rate adjustment granted to Pakistan State Oil (PSO) while petroleum levy (PL) and climate support levy (CSL) have been kept unchanged.

According to the documents, PSO exchange rate adjustment accounts for approximately Rs6.90 per litre of this hike, which constitutes about 60 percent of the total increase.

Other factors which attributed to price hike are the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) on HSD which has also jumped to Rs6.04 per litre, a significant increase from Rs2.09 per litre in the previous fortnight.

The ex-refinery price of HSD has climbed by Rs7.5 per litre, moving from Rs177.24 to Rs184.79 per litre.

For petrol, several adjustments have led to price increases.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) exchange rate is set at Rs1.22 per litre, while the average Platts with incidentals and duty has increased by Rs2.21 to Rs167.51.

The Inland Freight Equalization Margin on petrol is now Rs8.89, a rise of Rs1.93 per litre.

The ex-refinery rate for petrol has increased by Rs3.43 per litre, moving from Rs165.30 to Rs168.73 per litre.

Carbon levy on both petroleum products (petrol/HSD) is unchanged at Rs2.50 per litre. Petroleum levy on petrol is kept unchanged at Rs75.52 per litre and HSD Rs74.51 per litre. Premium on petrol has been fixed at 9.608 per bbl and $3.250 per bbl on HSD.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division late Tuesday night, petrol price has been raised by Rs5.36 per litre, while diesel has been increased by Rs11.37 per litre.

