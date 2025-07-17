BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-17

Petroleum Development Levy: NHA to get Rs100bn for 3 Balochistan highway projects

Hamza Habib Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) will get funding of Rs 100 billion from petroleum development levy for three highway projects for Balochistan against the demand of Rs 160 billion in the ongoing financial year.

According to NHA document, the authority demanded Rs 160.2 billion in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), but gets allocation of Rs 100 billion. For dualisation of Khuzdar-Kuchlak Section (N-25) length 330.52 km, Rs 34 billion has been allocated against the demand of Rs 50.8 billion. For dualisation and rehabilitation Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Road (N-25) from Karachi-Kararo (233 km) and Wadh–Khuzdar (41 km) having total length of 273 km, Rs 33 billion has been allocated against the demand of Rs 52.5 billion. For dualisation of Kararo–Wadh Section (83 km) Kuchlak–Chaman Section (104 km) of National Highway (N-25) length 187 km, Rs 33 billion has been allocated against the demand of Rs 56.9 billion.

The NHA right now is working on Rs 2,200 billion worth of roads and highways projects. In the PSDP for FY26, the NHA requested funds for 161 schemes but the federal government approved funds of Rs 227 billion for only 105 projects. Because of shortage of funds, the NHA through toll tax and other sources earned Rs 64.8 billion in FY25 compared to Rs 32 billion in FY24.

Balochistan’s road infrastructure: Govt sets 3-year timeline for Rs400bn projects

This amount would be used for maintenance and rehabilitation of roads and highways falls in the domain of NHA.

It may be mentioned here, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in April instead of passing on the relief of reduced oil prices in international market to consumers, directed to use saved money for reconstruction of the N-25 Highway and completion of Phase-II of the Kachhi Canal project in Balochistan. Transformation of the N-25, known infamously as the “deadly road”, into a Motorway-standard highway.

The N-25, connecting Karachi to Chaman via Quetta, Kalat, and Khuzdar, has claimed more than 2,000 lives in recent years due to its poor condition and single-lane structure.

PM Shehbaz announced that the Rs 300 billion reconstruction project would now move forward under the federal government’s supervision, with a third-party validation to ensure high standards of construction.

The construction of highway was first approved in the fiscal year 2022-23, but progress stalled due to funding gaps in the past.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSDP NHA petroleum development levy highway projects

Comments

200 characters

Petroleum Development Levy: NHA to get Rs100bn for 3 Balochistan highway projects

Finance Act expands definition of tax fraud

IMF-govt talks on tax-free sugar import underway

PRI financing: IMF asks MoF and SBP to find a way forward

Rs50bn extra subsidies to power consumers: Planning ministry defies ECC decision

Power wheeling policy for export industry: MoC seeks update from PD ahead of NEDB meeting

NA body reviews report on Cambridge exam paper leak

KTBA requests FBR to extend e-filing deadline

KCCI president says strike plan ‘intact’

PSO exchange rate adjustment led to HSD price hike

Read more stories