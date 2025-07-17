BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-17

ST cut on sugar imports: PAC grills tax authorities over FBR’s decision

Nuzhat Nazar Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday grilled tax authorities over a controversial decision by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to slash sales tax on sugar imports from 18 per cent to a mere 0.25 per cent, alleging the move was intended to benefit powerful lobbies.

PAC member Riaz Fatyana raised the issue during a session chaired by Junaid Akbar Khan, pointing out that the drastic reduction was implemented through a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO), which he said served vested interests.

“This decision reeks of favouritism,” Fatyana said. “It appears to have been designed to give financial advantage to specific groups.”

Committee member Sanaullah Khan Masti Khel didnot minces words, calling it a “broad daylight robbery” and accusing the authorities of colluding with sugar cartels.

MNA Moeen Aamir Pirzada added that the practice of exporting sugar first and then importing it back was an engineered cycle designed for profit manipulation.

The committee expressed strong reservations and summoned top officials from the FBR and the Ministry of Commerce to appear in the next session to explain the rationale and legality of the tax reduction.

“This is not just mismanagement; it’s systemic exploitation,” said Masti Khel.

The PAC warned that it would not let the matter slide without a thorough investigation and accountability.

