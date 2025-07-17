BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
Punjab explores Egyptian cotton production technology

Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

LAHORE: A high-level delegation of the Punjab government led by the Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani visited the Cotton Research Institute in Egypt and gathered insight about Egypt’s long staple cotton.

The delegation was briefed by the Egyptian Cotton Institute representatives that 19 Pakistani companies were currently importing long staple cotton from Egypt. The delegation inquired about the production technology of Egyptian cotton and inspected the quality of long staple cotton. The participants also discussed Egypt’s cotton export volumes.

The Pakistani delegation included Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Directors General Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed and Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Director On-Farm Water Management Hafiz Qaiser Yasin, Project Director PESP Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, progressive farmer Hassan Raza, and Private Secretary to the Minister Muzaffar Ali.

Later, the delegation also visited the FAO office located in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. During the same visit, the delegation also visited the headquarters of Egypt’s National Food Safety Authority and both countries reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing mutual cooperation in the area of food safety.

The delegation at the start of its visit also observed high-value agriculture model farms in Egypt. The delegation visited model farms of citrus fruits, dates, peaches, grapes, olives and mangoes and made a detailed visit to model farms of sugarcane and other crops. The delegation also visited the most modern pack houses of fruits and vegetables.

Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the experience of high-value agriculture in the Egyptian desert is worthy of imitation. He further said that the Punjab Agriculture Department will take practical steps to establish agricultural models on the Egyptian model. Practical steps will be taken to introduce the irrigation system model in the desert in Thal and Cholistan.

Cotton Punjab government Cotton Research Institute Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani cotton production technology

