Modest business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,600 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,100 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 16,250 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 220 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar, 600 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 600 bales of Mongi Bangla, 200 bales of Gojra, 200 bales of Tonsa, 200 bales of Toba Tek Singh, 200 bales of Khanewal, 200 bales of Jhang were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,225 per maund and 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,185 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.