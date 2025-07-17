Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 115,705 tonnes of cargo comprising 87,484 tonnes of import cargo and 28,221 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 ours.

The total import cargo of 87,484 comprised of & 34,053 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, & 53,431 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 28,221 comprised of 21,893 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, & 6,328 tonnes of Cement.

As many as 05 ships namely, Kmtc Chennal, Oocl Jakarta, Vtc Dragon, Sereno, & Interasia Amplify, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely, Niseko Galaxy, Gfs Prime, Zhong Gu Hang, Msc Tavvishi Vi, Ibi, X-Press Kohima, Chiron 7, & X-Press Bardsey, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them bulk cargo carrier ‘Amelie’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, GFS Prime, Kedros, Ullswater and Fuwairit are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 201,413 tonnes, comprising 149,766 tonnes imports cargo and51,647 export cargo carried in 3,329 Containers (1,094 TEUs Imports &2,235 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, EVA Diamond and Hansa Africa & two more ships, CMA CGM Verdi and Asia Inspire carrying Chemicals, Container and Palm oil are expected to take berths at EVTL, QICT and LCT respectively on Wednesday16th July, while another containers ship ‘Groton’ is due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 17th July, 2025.

