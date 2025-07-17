BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-17

Malaysian palm oil up tracking rival soyoil

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Wednesday after gains in rival soyoil at Dalian and Chicago markets helped it recoup previous session’s losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 62 ringgit, or 1.49%, to 4,225 ringgit ($996.46) a metric ton at the close.

“The futures opened gap higher today, following a resurgent movement in Chicago soyoil, ICE Canola and in Euronext Rapeseed futures Tuesday overnight and an uptick in Asian hours today for Chicago soyoil and energy prices,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.51%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.37%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.37%. Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, slightly weakened 0.02% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currencies. Oil prices steadied on Wednesday, as signs of stronger Chinese crude consumption were outweighed by investor caution about the wider economic impact from US tariffs.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia estimates exports of Malaysian palm oil products for the July 1-15 period to have fallen 5.3% compared with the June 1-15 period, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services predicts a 6.2% drop.

Palm Oil CBOT Malaysian palm oil Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange Malaysia ringgit Chicago soyoil

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil up tracking rival soyoil

Finance Act expands definition of tax fraud

IMF-govt talks on tax-free sugar import underway

PRI financing: IMF asks MoF and SBP to find a way forward

Rs50bn extra subsidies to power consumers: Planning ministry defies ECC decision

Power wheeling policy for export industry: MoC seeks update from PD ahead of NEDB meeting

NA body reviews report on Cambridge exam paper leak

KTBA requests FBR to extend e-filing deadline

KCCI president says strike plan ‘intact’

PSO exchange rate adjustment led to HSD price hike

Petroleum Development Levy: NHA to get Rs100bn for 3 Balochistan highway projects

Read more stories