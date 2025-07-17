French wheat stocks seen at 21-year high

PARIS: Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday forecast that stocks of the main French wheat crop will swell to a 21-year high in 2025/26 as a rebound in production outweighs an expected doubling in exports outside the EU.

France, the European Union’s biggest grain producer, is in the midst of its wheat harvest, with output widely seen bouncing back from its lowest since the 1980s last year.

However, traders are cautious about French export prospects given stiff competition and diplomatic tensions with major importer Algeria.