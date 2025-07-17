Pak-Qatar Group achieves Go-Live of New CRM System

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Group has announced the successful go-live of its newly implemented Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. The milestone was achieved in collaboration with the Group’s technology partner, Maison Consulting.

This digital initiative marks a key step in Pak-Qatar Group’s efforts to improve customer experience through innovation and operational efficiency. The new CRM system is designed to streamline workflows, support personalized engagement, and improve responsiveness across all group companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Waqas Ahmed, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited, said: “This go-live represents more than just a technological upgrade. It reflects our commitment to serving our members better and in a more personalized manner”. He added that the CRM system is an important tool in our effort to digitize customer interactions while staying rooted in our values of Shariah-compliant service.”

