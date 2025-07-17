President HCSTSI slams HW&SC for worsening water crisis

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Saleem Memon has strongly expressed his concerns over the worsening water crisis in Hyderabad, stating that the Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HW&SC) has completely failed in fulfilling its fundamental responsibilities.

The recent spell of monsoon rains left the city paralyzed, as the entire drainage system collapsed. Just as the residents began to recover from the stagnant floodwaters, a severe shortage of clean water supply gripped the city, pushing the situation into deeper distress. In many areas, water is either unavailable or being supplied in a foul, unhygienic and hazardous condition.

President Saleem Memon remarked, this institution has not only failed to provide a basic necessity like clean water, but has also become a serious threat to public health, daily life and business continuity. The performance of HW&SC has become a major question mark for the Sindh government.

He added that a historic and populous city like Hyderabad requires around 650 to 670 million gallons of water daily, whereas HW&SC is supplying less than half that amount. Alarmingly, an estimated 20 million gallons of water is lost every day due to outdated, leaking and rusted pipelines. Most of the filtration and chlorination plants are non-functional, resulting in untreated water being pumped into homes and commercial areas.

President Memon further stated that numerous meetings under the supervision of the Commissioner Hyderabad had been held to improve HW&SC performance. Committees were formed and proposals from HCSTSI were submitted, but sadly, no progress or action has been taken. This raises the serious concern that either the institution is being intentionally allowed to fail, or the Sindh government has completely lost interest in providing essential civic services to the people of Hyderabad.

He stated that due to the incompetence of the corporation and the lack of water supply, the tanker mafia is also gaining a strong foothold in Hyderabad the second-largest city in Sindh. He urged immediate action to curb this menace and to ensure water supply through a proper system. Otherwise, he warned, the residents of Hyderabad should brace themselves for a water crisis similar to that of Karachi.

President HCSTSI made a firm demand to the Sindh government: There is no justification left to continue running this organization under government control. We believe it is high time to privatize HW&SC. If managed by a dedicated and professionally competent team, this institution has the potential to become not only profitable but also a provider of top quality services within a year.

