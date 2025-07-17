BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-17

President HCSTSI slams HW&SC for worsening water crisis

Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Saleem Memon has strongly expressed his concerns over the worsening water crisis in Hyderabad, stating that the Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HW&SC) has completely failed in fulfilling its fundamental responsibilities.

The recent spell of monsoon rains left the city paralyzed, as the entire drainage system collapsed. Just as the residents began to recover from the stagnant floodwaters, a severe shortage of clean water supply gripped the city, pushing the situation into deeper distress. In many areas, water is either unavailable or being supplied in a foul, unhygienic and hazardous condition.

President Saleem Memon remarked, this institution has not only failed to provide a basic necessity like clean water, but has also become a serious threat to public health, daily life and business continuity. The performance of HW&SC has become a major question mark for the Sindh government.

He added that a historic and populous city like Hyderabad requires around 650 to 670 million gallons of water daily, whereas HW&SC is supplying less than half that amount. Alarmingly, an estimated 20 million gallons of water is lost every day due to outdated, leaking and rusted pipelines. Most of the filtration and chlorination plants are non-functional, resulting in untreated water being pumped into homes and commercial areas.

President Memon further stated that numerous meetings under the supervision of the Commissioner Hyderabad had been held to improve HW&SC performance. Committees were formed and proposals from HCSTSI were submitted, but sadly, no progress or action has been taken. This raises the serious concern that either the institution is being intentionally allowed to fail, or the Sindh government has completely lost interest in providing essential civic services to the people of Hyderabad.

He stated that due to the incompetence of the corporation and the lack of water supply, the tanker mafia is also gaining a strong foothold in Hyderabad the second-largest city in Sindh. He urged immediate action to curb this menace and to ensure water supply through a proper system. Otherwise, he warned, the residents of Hyderabad should brace themselves for a water crisis similar to that of Karachi.

President HCSTSI made a firm demand to the Sindh government: There is no justification left to continue running this organization under government control. We believe it is high time to privatize HW&SC. If managed by a dedicated and professionally competent team, this institution has the potential to become not only profitable but also a provider of top quality services within a year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government HCSTSI water crisis Muhammad Saleem Memon HW&SC

Comments

200 characters

President HCSTSI slams HW&SC for worsening water crisis

Finance Act expands definition of tax fraud

IMF-govt talks on tax-free sugar import underway

PRI financing: IMF asks MoF and SBP to find a way forward

Rs50bn extra subsidies to power consumers: Planning ministry defies ECC decision

Power wheeling policy for export industry: MoC seeks update from PD ahead of NEDB meeting

NA body reviews report on Cambridge exam paper leak

KTBA requests FBR to extend e-filing deadline

KCCI president says strike plan ‘intact’

PSO exchange rate adjustment led to HSD price hike

Petroleum Development Levy: NHA to get Rs100bn for 3 Balochistan highway projects

Read more stories