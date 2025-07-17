BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-17

Advisory bodies of livestock, fisheries dept: Minister urges KCCI to nominate officials for inclusion

Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Muhammad Ali Malkani, has urged the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) to nominate representatives for inclusion in the advisory bodies of the Livestock and Fisheries Department.

This initiative, he stated, would enable KCCI to actively participate in policy-making and contribute valuable input toward future planning and development of the sector.

During his visit to the Karachi Chamber, the minister highlighted the immense investment potential in the livestock and fisheries sectors, describing them as some of the most promising avenues for rapid returns on investment.

“Livestock is the only sector that guarantees a return on investment within six months, something unmatched by any other industry or business,” he asserted. He invited KCCI members to explore this sector, emphasizing its strategic importance for both economic growth and rural development.

Muhammad Ali Malkani stressed the urgent need to shift focus toward aquaculture, particularly as fish stocks in the ocean are rapidly depleting.

“Many businesspeople have already ventured into successful fish and shrimps farming,” he noted.

“We need to expand these efforts and transition toward sustainable aquaculture practices.”

Pointing out the tremendous opportunities in poultry, fisheries, and shrimp farming, he cited neighboring India’s success in capitalizing on these areas, which has significantly boosted their exports. In contrast, Pakistan’s marine and aquaculture exports remain limited to under USD 500 million annually.

“There is vast untapped potential in these sub-sectors, and with the right investments, we can greatly enhance our export capacity,” he said.

He further encouraged investors to look beyond short-term ventures such as trading in sacrificial animals, and instead consider long-term investments in meat farming and shrimp cultivation.

“The Sindh government is fully prepared to extend technical assistance and all necessary support to investors in these areas,” he said.

“Such efforts will not only help boost exports but also play a significant role in alleviating poverty in rural regions where farming facilities are established.”

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala, who participated in the meeting via Zoom, emphasized the need to prioritize and promote fish farming in Sindh, which holds immense potential for employment generation and boosting fisheries exports. He noted that fish farming offers a high return on investment with relatively less effort, provided that adequate water resources, government support, and financial backing are made available.

He pointed out that there are several promising locations in Sindh, including Keti Bunder and other fertile coastal areas, that are ideally suited for establishing fish and shrimp farming facilities.

He stressed the importance of raising awareness about the profitability and potential of fish and shrimp farming, particularly as private investment remains heavily concentrated in the textile sector.

Highlighting the transformative impact such investment could have on the socio-economic conditions of Sindh’s coastal population, he urged greater focus and resources towards aquaculture. He expressed confidence in the capabilities of Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani, describing him as a committed and action-oriented leader who is well-positioned to deliver tangible results. In this regard, he recommended that KCCI maintain close coordination and liaison with the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to support and advance this important sector.

Senior Vice President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Zia ul Arfeen, while welcoming the minister, underscored the immense yet largely untapped potential of Pakistan’s blue economy.

He noted that despite possessing a vast coastal belt of over 1,000 kilometers, Pakistan has failed to fully utilise its aquatic resources.

Marine exports currently stand at a modest USD 350 million, a figure that pales in comparison to countries like India, China, and Vietnam, which have developed strong, export-oriented marine industries.

He emphasised that the livestock sector also holds a vital position in Pakistan’s agriculture-driven economy, contributing approximately 14.97 percent to the national GDP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

