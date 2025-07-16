BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 16, 2025
India’s benchmarks settle flat as gains in state-owned lenders offset metals losses

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2025 09:17pm
Men walk past a screen displaying market results outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, April 7, 2025. File Photo: Reuters
Men walk past a screen displaying market results outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, April 7, 2025. File Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark shares closed flat on Wednesday as gains in public sector banks following State Bank of India’s fundraise approval offset losses in metal stocks due to a stronger dollar on rising U.S. inflation.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.06% to 25,212.05, while the Sensex gained 0.08% to 82,634.48.

Both benchmarks fell about 0.2% during the session, before erasing losses in afternoon trade.

Asian peers inched lower, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan index dropping 0.3% after data showed a modest rise in U.S. inflation, dampening hopes of imminent rate cuts and posing risks for capital flows into emerging markets such as India.

“Markets have had a strong run from March to June. But with uncertainty around the U.S.-India trade deal and mixed signals from the earnings season, we expect benchmarks to remain range-bound in the near term,” said Amnish Aggarwal, director of research, institutional equities at PL Capital.

India’s HCLTech slides on lower annual operating margin forecast

Global brokerage Bernstein echoed that view, retaining its year-end Nifty target of 26,500 — about 5% above current levels — and forecasting short-term consolidation.

Nine of the 13 major sectors logged gains. The broader small-caps and mid-caps traded flat.

The PSU Bank index climbed 1.8%, led by about 2% gain in SBI, which approved raising up to 200 billion rupees via bonds for fiscal 2026.

The metal index fell 0.5% after the U.S. dollar rose. A stronger dollar makes commodities costlier for holders of other currencies.

Among individual stocks, ITC Hotels surged 4.5% after reporting a quarterly profit rise.

Network18 Media & Investments climbed 13.3%, lifting the media index 1.3% higher, after it reported turning a profit following 12 quarters of losses.

HDB Financial lost 3.1% after posting a profit drop in the June quarter, hurt by higher bad loan provisions.

BSE Indian stocks

