Army kills 30 militants trying to cross from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s security forces have successfully thwarted a major infiltration attempt by Indian-sponsored militants in North Waziristan, the military’s media wing, ISPR, said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, a large group of militants affiliated with the Indian proxy network “Fitna al-Khwarij” attempted to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Hassan Khel area during the nights of July 1–2 and July 2–3. The movement was promptly detected and responded to with precision by Pakistani forces.

“All thirty terrorists were neutralized in a precise and skillful engagement,” the ISPR said, adding that a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the site.

The military praised the exceptional vigilance and professionalism of the troops involved, noting that their swift response averted a potential large-scale terrorist attack.

The statement also urged the Interim Afghan Government to prevent the use of its territory by foreign proxies to launch attacks against Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in defending the country’s borders and are determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism, particularly that which is abetted by hostile foreign elements,” the statement concluded.

