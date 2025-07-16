BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Angel One posts lower quarterly profit on derivative trading curbs

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2025 08:57pm

Indian brokerage Angel One on Wednesday posted a 61% fall in first-quarter profit, as tighter rules for equity derivatives trading in India weighed on retail activity, a key driver for the brokerage’s earnings.

The company’s consolidated profit fell to 1.14 billion rupees ($13.3 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with 2.93 billion rupees a year earlier.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India in October last year raised the entry barrier for derivatives trading by nearly tripling the minimum trading lot size and limiting weekly options contracts to one per exchange, making it more costly to trade in the asset class.

The move, aimed at curbing speculative retail trading, raised concerns about near-term pressure on volumes and revenue for brokers heavily reliant on derivatives’ turnover.

Angel One said in a business update in early July that its gross client acquisition dropped 40% year-on-year in the first quarter, while its overall average daily turnover (ADTO) declined 18%.

Revenue from operations fell almost 19% to 11.41 billion rupees, the company reported on Wednesday.

Angel One

Comments

200 characters

India’s Angel One posts lower quarterly profit on derivative trading curbs

UK removes flight ban on Pakistan

Ban lifted: PIA set to resume flights to Manchester

Go Cashless: cattle markets settle Rs4.66bn via 64,553 online transactions on Eid-ul-Adha 2025

Buying returns, KSE-100 settles with over 400 points gain

3 killed, 7 injured as passenger bus comes under fire in Balochistan’s Kalat

Rupe weakens against US dollar

Unregulated housing sprawl threatens Pakistan’s food security, warns Ahsan Iqbal

PMD issues high flood warning for River Jhelum at Mangla

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Navy chief highlights combat readiness, maritime tech in command and staff conference

Read more stories