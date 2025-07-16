Three killed in Bangladesh after clashes in Hasina’s hometown

GOPALGANJ: At least three people were killed in Bangladesh on Wednesday after clashes broke out between police and supporters of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, authorities said.

The clashes were triggered after members of Hasina’s Awami League attempted to foil a rally by the National Citizens Party (NCP), made up of many students who spearheaded the uprising last year.

Three people were killed after police got involved, and 17 others sustained various injuries, including bullet wounds, said Monoj Baral, a nurse at the Gopalganj District Hospital.

“One of the deceased was identified as Ramjan Sikdar. Families took away two other bodies,” Baral told AFP.

Gopalganj authorities imposed a curfew in the district following the violence.

Bangladesh ex-top cop pleads guilty to crimes against humanity

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus termed the attempt to foil the NCP rally “a shameful violation of their fundamental rights”.

“This heinous act… will not go unpunished,” a statement from his office said.

The NCP was scheduled to hold the rally as part of their countrywide “July March” programme to commemorate the uprising anniversary, local media reported.

Gopalganj is a stronghold of the Awami League, as Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – the founding president of Bangladesh – hailed from this district, and Hasina also contested elections from this constituency.

Hasnat Abdullah, an NCP coordinator, said those rallying took refuge at a police station after being attacked.

“We don’t feel safe at all. They threatened to burn us alive,” Hasnat told AFP.

The NCP has called for a blockade in response to the violence.