BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Three killed in Bangladesh after clashes in Hasina’s hometown

AFP Published 16 Jul, 2025 07:16pm
An anti-riot police personnel stands guard along a street ravaged with burning plastic chairs, allegedly vandalised by the Awami League party activists rebuking a rally by the newly formed Jatiya Nagarik Party, or National Citizen’s Party in Gopalganj on July 16, 2025. Photo: AFP
An anti-riot police personnel stands guard along a street ravaged with burning plastic chairs, allegedly vandalised by the Awami League party activists rebuking a rally by the newly formed Jatiya Nagarik Party, or National Citizen’s Party in Gopalganj on July 16, 2025. Photo: AFP

GOPALGANJ: At least three people were killed in Bangladesh on Wednesday after clashes broke out between police and supporters of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, authorities said.

The clashes were triggered after members of Hasina’s Awami League attempted to foil a rally by the National Citizens Party (NCP), made up of many students who spearheaded the uprising last year.

Three people were killed after police got involved, and 17 others sustained various injuries, including bullet wounds, said Monoj Baral, a nurse at the Gopalganj District Hospital.

“One of the deceased was identified as Ramjan Sikdar. Families took away two other bodies,” Baral told AFP.

Gopalganj authorities imposed a curfew in the district following the violence.

Bangladesh ex-top cop pleads guilty to crimes against humanity

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus termed the attempt to foil the NCP rally “a shameful violation of their fundamental rights”.

“This heinous act… will not go unpunished,” a statement from his office said.

The NCP was scheduled to hold the rally as part of their countrywide “July March” programme to commemorate the uprising anniversary, local media reported.

Gopalganj is a stronghold of the Awami League, as Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – the founding president of Bangladesh – hailed from this district, and Hasina also contested elections from this constituency.

Hasnat Abdullah, an NCP coordinator, said those rallying took refuge at a police station after being attacked.

“We don’t feel safe at all. They threatened to burn us alive,” Hasnat told AFP.

The NCP has called for a blockade in response to the violence.

Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

Comments

200 characters

Three killed in Bangladesh after clashes in Hasina’s hometown

Ban lifted: PIA set to resume flights to Manchester

Buying returns, KSE-100 settles with over 400 points gain

3 killed, 7 injured as passenger bus comes under fire in Balochistan’s Kalat

Rupe weakens against US dollar

PMD issues high flood warning for River Jhelum at Mangla

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,000 in Pakistan

China willing to cooperate with Pakistan in agriculture and mining, minister says

Govt set to shut utility stores by July 31

Cabinet approves 15% hike in EOBI pensions

PTCL starts pensioners’ data verification in line with Supreme Court order

Read more stories