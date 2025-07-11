Bangladesh ex-top cop pleads guilty to crimes against humanity

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s former police chief pleaded guilty to crimes against humanity committed during a crackdown on protests last year, while ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina was formally indicted, prosecutors said after the trial resumed Thursday.

Up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August 2024, according to the United Nations, when Hasina’s government attempted to crush a student-led uprising.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) is prosecuting former senior figures connected to Hasina’s ousted government and her now-banned party, the Awami League.

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Mamun “pleaded guilty to crimes against humanity,” Muhammad Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor at the ICT, told reporters.

Islam said Mamun has agreed to assist the court by acting as a witness, giving “all the knowledge he has regarding the crimes committed during the July-August uprising”.

The court has approved separate accommodation to ensure Mamun’s safety.

The tribunal on Thursday also rejected defence lawyers’ request to have the charges against Hasina and her interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal dismissed.

Both Hasina and Kamal were formally indicted in the same case.

Amir Hossain, the state-appointed counsel for Hasina and Kamal, however remained hopeful.

“The trial is at an initial stage, and there are several other phases,” he said.

Hasina, 77, fled by helicopter to India as the protests ended her 15-year rule. She has defied an extradition order to return to Dhaka, where her trial in absentia opened on June 1.

Hasina faces at least five charges at the ICT, including “abetment, incitement, complicity, facilitation, conspiracy and failure to prevent mass murder during the July uprising”.

Prosecutors say that Hasina held overall command responsibility for the violence.

She was already convicted of contempt of court in a separate case on July 2, receiving a six-month sentence.