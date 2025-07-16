BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
Pakistan

Navy chief highlights combat readiness, maritime tech in command and staff conference

BR Web Desk Published 16 Jul, 2025 07:36pm

The Command and Staff Conference of the Pakistan Navy was held at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf presiding over the session, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The conference reviewed the Pakistan Navy’s operational plans, strategic policies, and future roadmap. Senior leadership, including principal staff officers and field commanders, attended the high-level meeting.

Admiral Ashraf lauded the Navy’s unwavering maritime defence capabilities during Ma’araka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth), emphasising the force’s critical role in ensuring maritime security.

PAF chief’s visit to US reinforces defence cooperation: ISPR

The Naval Chief also appreciated the efforts to maintain uninterrupted commercial shipping and port operations along sea lines of communication. He called for sustained combat readiness to counter both conventional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain.

Underscoring the importance of modern technologies, Admiral Ashraf stressed the enhanced use of drones and autonomous surface and sub-surface vessels, also known as naval drones, for surveillance and operations at sea.

The conference reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime interests amid evolving regional and global maritime dynamics.

