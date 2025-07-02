AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
PAF chief’s visit to US reinforces defence cooperation: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 10:28pm

In a significant development for Pakistan-US defence relations, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, undertook an official visit to the United States, the first by a serving PAF Air Chief in over a decade, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the high-profile visit marked a strategic milestone in bilateral military ties, with a focus on enhancing institutional linkages, interoperability, and joint defence initiatives.

During his stay, the Air Chief held high-level meetings with senior officials at the Pentagon and the US State Department, as well as with members of the US Congress. At the Pentagon, he met Secretary of the Air Force (International Affairs) Kelli L. Seybolt and Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, General David W. Allvin.

COAS for broad, multi-dimensional US partnership

Discussions centred on strengthening military-to-military cooperation, exploring avenues for joint training and technology exchange, and deepening operational collaboration between the two Air Forces.

The two sides agreed to continue high-level military engagements through senior-level exchanges.

At the US State Department, the Air Chief met senior officials from the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs and the Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs, where he highlighted Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace, counterterrorism efforts, and its perspective on evolving geopolitical developments in South and Central Asia.

In a separate session at Capitol Hill, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu engaged with key members of the US Congress including Mike Turner, Rich McCormick, and Bill Huizenga.

Field Marshal meets Pakistani diaspora in Washington

These meetings provided a platform to present Pakistan’s strategic viewpoint on regional security and the role of emerging technologies in shaping future defence cooperation.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to global peace, the Air Chief underlined the country’s sacrifices in the war on terror and emphasized its evolving security approach in light of shifting regional dynamics.

The visit, ISPR noted, laid the groundwork for renewed strategic dialogue and institutional collaboration between the Pakistan Air Force and the United States Air Force, reinforcing mutual efforts toward regional and global security.

