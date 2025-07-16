BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
PMD issues high flood warning for River Jhelum at Mangla

BR Web Desk Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 05:55pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a Significant Flood Warning for River Jhelum at Mangla, forecasting an Exceptional High Flood in the upstream areas over the next 24 hours.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) in Lahore, water flows are expected to surge between 350,000 to 450,000 cusecs, posing serious flooding threats.

The alert further warns that the associated Nullahs of River Jhelum may also attain high flood levels during this period.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain on high ALERT and take immediate precautionary measures to avert any untoward situation,” said Muhammad Aleem ul Hassan, Director for the Chief Meteorologist, in the official statement issued on Wednesday.

NDMA issues flash flood alert for Punjab, Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

The warning comes amid changing hydro-meteorological conditions over the upper catchments of River Jhelum.

The FFD has circulated the alert to key government departments, including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Climate Change, NDMA, Punjab and AJK disaster management authorities, and media outlets.

Authorities and residents in vulnerable areas have been urged to stay informed and adhere to evacuation or safety advisories if issued.

