China willing to cooperate with Pakistan in agriculture and mining, minister says

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that China was willing to deepen cooperation with Pakistan in agriculture, industry and mining, as he met with his Pakistani counterpart in Tianjin, according to a Chinese statement.

Dar meets Xi, conveys ‘warm greetings’

China “supports Pakistan in carrying out its anti-terrorism operations” and believes Pakistan would “do its utmost” to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar.