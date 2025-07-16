JSCL announces merger of Quality Energy Solutions and Energy Infrastructure Holding

Jahangir Siddiqui and Company Limited (JSCL) announced on Wednesday the merger between Quality Energy Solutions (Private) Limited and Energy Infrastructure Holding (Private) Limited.

The development was shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

JSCL said that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has “approved the merger effect from May 31, 2025.”

Jahangir Siddiqui & Co was incorporated under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984, on May 04, 1991, as a public unquoted company.

The principal activities of the company are managing strategic investments, trading of securities, consultancy services, etc.