Business & Finance

JSCL announces merger of Quality Energy Solutions and Energy Infrastructure Holding

BR Web Desk Published 16 Jul, 2025 01:21pm

Jahangir Siddiqui and Company Limited (JSCL) announced on Wednesday the merger between Quality Energy Solutions (Private) Limited and Energy Infrastructure Holding (Private) Limited.

The development was shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

JSCL said that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has “approved the merger effect from May 31, 2025.”

Jahangir Siddiqui & Co was incorporated under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984, on May 04, 1991, as a public unquoted company.

The principal activities of the company are managing strategic investments, trading of securities, consultancy services, etc.

