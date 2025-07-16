UK removes flight ban on Pakistan

In a major development for the country’s aviation sector, the UK’s Air Safety Committee, following air safety improvements, has lifted its restrictions on Pakistani carriers.

Individual airline carriers will still need to apply for permits to operate to the UK through the UK Civil Aviation Authority, read a statement released by the British High Commission.

“I’m grateful to aviation experts in the UK and Pakistan for their collaborative work to drive improvements to meet international safety standards,” said Jane Marriott, British High Commissioner.

“While it will take time for flights to resume, once the logistics are in place, I look forward to using a Pakistani carrier when visiting family and friends.”

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Decisions on de-listing states and air carriers from the UK Air Safety List are made through an independent aviation safety process.

This is overseen by the UK’s Air Safety Committee, which has been closely engaging with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority over several years, it said.

The committee has judged that necessary safety improvements have been made since its original decision in 2021. Therefore, based on this independent and technically-driven process, it has decided to remove Pakistan and its air carriers from the list.

With over 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage living in the UK and thousands of British nationals in Pakistan, today’s announcement brings opportunities to make it easier for families to reunite, read the statement.

The UK is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner, with a bilateral relationship worth £4.7 billion. Any ease in travel between both countries will help this important trade relationship to thrive, the British High Commission said.

It is pertinent to mention that the ban was imposed in 2020, days after Pakistan launched an investigation into the validity of pilot licenses issued in the country following a PIA plane crash that killed 97 people.

Boost privatisation efforts

Addressing a press conference, Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the resumption of all routes would improve PIA’s value ahead of the privatisation.

“We hope to fetch better value for PIA amid the latest development.”

Earlier this month, Pakistan approved four groups to bid for a 51-100% stake in PIA. Final bids are expected later this year.

He strongly criticized former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan for inviting international regulators, which ultimately led to a ban on Pakistan’s national airline.

“I believe he [Sarwar] committed a crime against the state. To date, he has not given any explanation,” said Asif. “We suffered losses amounting to billions while our national reputation was severely damaged.”

Before the suspension, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated 21 weekly flights to the UK, including 10 to London, 9 to Manchester, and 2 to Birmingham.

The potential resumption could substantially improve the connectivity for Pakistani passengers travelling to the UK and Europe.

“The government will now pursue action against those who are responsible for this loss,” Asif added.

“Now that the ban has been lifted, we will apply for operating licenses,” he said, adding that Air Blue, alongside PIA, has also been allowed to resume operations.

Asif said that the development serves as an endorsement by the UK and European authorities that Pakistan’s civil aviation regulator is operating in line with international standards.

Apart from this, the government is also pursuing the resumption of flight operations to New York. “Although there was no official ban, we were unable to operate amid aircraft shortage,” he said.

PM lauds development

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the lifting of the ban on Pakistani airlines by British authorities.

“Due to irresponsible statements by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders in the past, Pakistani airlines were banned and the country’s reputation was damaged,” the PM was quoted as saying in the statement.

He said the resumption of PIA flights between Pakistan and the UK is an important milestone for the country. “This positive development will enhance Pakistan’s reputation internationally and further promote Pakistan’s bilateral cooperation with the UK.”

Steps are being taken to bring Pakistani airlines on par with global companies, he added.