Ford is recalling 694,271 vehicles in the United States due to a fuel leak issue that could increase the risk of a fire, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall affects certain 2021-2024 Bronco Sport and 2020-2022 Escape vehicles, the NHTSA said, citing risks that a cracked fuel injector could leak fuel into the engine compartment.