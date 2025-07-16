BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-07-16

UN says 875 Palestinians have been killed near Gaza aid sites

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2025 05:47am

GENEVA: The UN rights office said on Tuesday it had recorded at least 875 killings within the past six weeks at aid points in Gaza run by the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and convoys run by other relief groups, including the United Nations.

The majority of those killed were in the vicinity of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, while the remaining 201 were killed on the routes of other aid convoys.

The GHF uses private US security and logistics companies to get supplies into Gaza, largely bypassing a UN-led system that Israel alleges has let Hamas-led militants loot aid shipments intended for civilians. Hamas denies the allegation.

The GHF, which began distributing food packages in Gaza in late May after Israel lifted an 11-week aid blockade, previously told Reuters that such incidents have not occurred on its sites and accused the UN of misinformation, which it denies.

The GHF did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest UN figures.

“The data we have is based on our own information gathering through various reliable sources, including medical human rights and humanitarian organizations,” Thameen Al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told reporters in Geneva. The United Nations has called the GHF aid model “inherently unsafe” and a violation of humanitarian impartiality standards.

UN Gaza

Comments

200 characters

UN says 875 Palestinians have been killed near Gaza aid sites

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Payments to Chinese IPPs: PQEPC seeks help of Aurangzeb

Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

Dar meets Xi, conveys ‘warm greetings’

TCP cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000MT

PTI opposes sugar import move

FBR empowers DCs, ACs to raid, seize illegal cigarettes

Various LEAs: FBR extends anti-smuggling powers up to June 30 2026

Read more stories