BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
DCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.15%)
FCCL 45.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.47%)
GCIL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
HUBC 144.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.11%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.5%)
NBP 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.6%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.27%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PPL 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.89%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
PRL 32.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
PTC 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-7.98%)
SNGP 116.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.37%)
SSGC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.74%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 13,871 Increased By 91.4 (0.66%)
BR30 39,328 Decreased By -291.1 (-0.73%)
KSE100 136,468 Increased By 528.2 (0.39%)
KSE30 41,593 Increased By 219.7 (0.53%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds steady as traders await fresh cues

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2025 10:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds little changed on Wednesday in the absence of any fresh domestic triggers and shrugging off a decline in U.S. Treasury bonds.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 6.3090% as of 10:05 a.m. IST after closing at 6.3090% on Tuesday. The five-year 6.75% 2029 bond yield was steady at 5.9875%, compared with Tuesday’s close of 5.9880%.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

“Bonds should remain rangebound for now as there aren’t many domestic triggers. U.S. Treasury moves will be key,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

The U.S. 10-year bond yield rose 1.4% to 4.49% on Monday, up 15 basis points in four sessions and nearing the crucial 4.50% mark.

The yield edged slightly lower in Asian hours on Tuesday, hovering at 4.47%.

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3% in June, marking the largest increase in five months.

India bonds yields steady around key levels as RBI to mop up liquidity

The uptick, driven by higher costs for some goods, suggests that tariffs are starting to show an impact on inflation, potentially prompting the Federal Reserve to hold off on rate changes until September.

Meanwhile, foreign investors increased allocation to India’s four-year paper as they found the yields attractive, traders said.

These investors net bought more than 13 billion rupees ($151.2 million) of 7.26% 2029 bond in the last two trading sessions, CCIL data showed.

Rates

India’s shorter overnight index swap rates (OIS) barely moved in early deals, while the 5-year rate saw paying pressure due to elevated U.S. Treasury yields.

The one-year was at 5.53% and the two-year OIS rate at 5.50%. The liquid five-year rose 1 basis point to 5.74%.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds steady as traders await fresh cues

UK removes Pakistan from air safety list

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

PTCL starts pensioners’ data verification in line with Supreme Court order

HUBCO proposes $51mn investment in Thar-based coal projects

KAPCO approves Rs800mn sale of gas turbines to local steel maker

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Oil prices gain on summer demand hopes despite wider economy woes

Read more stories