BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.32%)
DCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.15%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FFL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 144.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.87%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
NBP 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.64%)
PAEL 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.57%)
PIAHCLA 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PPL 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.89%)
PREMA 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.97%)
PRL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.98%)
PTC 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.77%)
SNGP 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
SSGC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.74%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TREET 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 13,863 Increased By 84.1 (0.61%)
BR30 39,291 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 136,447 Increased By 506.7 (0.37%)
KSE30 41,594 Increased By 220.7 (0.53%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei ends flat as election, tariff worries overshadow chip stocks’ gains

Reuters Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 12:37pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended flat on Wednesday, as concerns surrounding the elections to the upper house and the fate of trade negotiations with the United States overshadowed gains from chip-related shares.

The Nikkei inched 0.04% lower at 39,663.4. The broader Topix fell 0.21% to 2,819.4.

“Investors have excuses for not buying or selling stocks,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“They are cautiously awaiting the outcome of the upper house election, while the outlook of the trade talks between is not clear even as the deadline approaches.”

Opinion surveys suggest Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s coalition may lose its majority in the elections scheduled for July 20, forcing it to court an array of smaller parties pushing for easier fiscal and monetary policy.

Japan’s Nikkei falls for 3rd day as trade impasse, election weigh on sentiment

Chip-related heavyweights Tokyo Electron and Advantest rose 1.75% and 0.64%, respectively, to track Nvidia’s 4% gain overnight.

Nvidia unveiled plans to resume sales of its H20 AI chip to China, pushing the Nasdaq Composite to end at another record high.

Toho jumped 10.09% after the creator of the “Godzilla” movie franchise raised its annual net profit forecast.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing slipped 0.91% to weigh on the Nikkei the most.

Toyota Motor lost 0.89% even as the yen fell to a more than three-month low against the dollar.

“Investors could not buy Toyota despite the yen’s weakness because they are concerned about the tariff negotiations,” said Kamada.

Local media reported Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is arranging to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Tokyo on Friday ahead of an August 1 deadline to strike a trade deal with the United States, else face punishing tariff of 25%.

Nikkei Nikkei index Japan’s Nikkei Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei ends flat as election, tariff worries overshadow chip stocks’ gains

UK removes Pakistan from air safety list

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

PTCL starts pensioners’ data verification in line with Supreme Court order

HUBCO proposes $51mn investment in Thar-based coal projects

KAPCO approves Rs800mn sale of gas turbines to local steel maker

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Oil prices gain on summer demand hopes despite wider economy woes

Read more stories