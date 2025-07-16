BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
DCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.15%)
FCCL 45.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.47%)
GCIL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
HUBC 144.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.11%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.5%)
NBP 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.6%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.27%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PPL 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.89%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
PRL 32.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
PTC 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-7.98%)
SNGP 116.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.37%)
SSGC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.74%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 13,871 Increased By 91.4 (0.66%)
BR30 39,328 Decreased By -291.1 (-0.73%)
KSE100 136,468 Increased By 528.2 (0.39%)
KSE30 41,593 Increased By 219.7 (0.53%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks inch lower dragged by auto stocks; HDFC Bank caps losses

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2025 10:37am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark shares inched lower on Wednesday, dragged by auto stocks after Tesla’s entry into the local market, while gains in heavyweight HDFC Bank capped some losses amid subdued market sentiment across Asia due to a pick-up in U.S. inflation.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.21% at 25,140.6 points, while the BSE Sensex lost 0.18% to 82,424.96, as of 10:18 a.m. IST.

Nine of the 13 major sectors declined. The auto index fell 0.8%, with Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors both losing 1%.

Citi Research analysts said Tesla’s Model Y was unlikely to disrupt the Indian market immediately, but warned that reduced import duties or local manufacturing could escalate the competitive threat.

The metal index fell 0.8% on a stronger dollar, which makes commodities costlier for holders of other currencies.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps traded flat.

India’s HCLTech slides on lower annual operating margin forecast

HDFC Bank, the heaviest stock in both Nifty and Sensex, gained 0.8% after the top private lender said it will consider issuing bonus shares at a board meeting on July 19.

Other Asian markets inched lower, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan index dropping 0.1% while U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rose as investors digested a slight rise in U.S. inflation.

Higher U.S. Treasury yields are negative for inflows into emerging markets such as India.

The uptick in inflation, partly fueled by President Donald Trump’s tariffs, has poured cold water on U.S. rate cut hopes and could pressure equity valuations, said Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities.

The market’s direction will hinge on developments around the U.S.-India trade deal and cues from the ongoing earnings season, said two analysts

Among individual stocks, HDB Financial lost 2.6% after posting a profit drop in the June quarter, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.

Dixon Technologies gained 2.5% after CLSA reiterated its “high conviction outperform” rating, citing benefits from the firm’s push for deeper smartphone component integration.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Indian stocks NSE

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks inch lower dragged by auto stocks; HDFC Bank caps losses

UK removes Pakistan from air safety list

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

PTCL starts pensioners’ data verification in line with Supreme Court order

HUBCO proposes $51mn investment in Thar-based coal projects

KAPCO approves Rs800mn sale of gas turbines to local steel maker

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Oil prices gain on summer demand hopes despite wider economy woes

Read more stories