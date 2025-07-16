Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan seeks a relationship of peace and stability with all its neighbours. Islamabad remains steadfast in its commitment to the ceasefire and the cultivation of a stable regional equilibrium. However, we cannot accept that the arbitrary use of force is normalised.

“We believe that disputes and differences are resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, instead of conflict and coercion. In that backdrop, initiation of a comprehensive and structured dialogue can meaningfully address the full spectrum of issues that have long bedevilled the peace and security in South Asia.

Strict adherence to bilateral agreements would be equally important in this regard.” Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated this while addressing the Meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers 15 July 2025–Tianjin, China on Tuesday.

Iran has right to defend itself, Dar tells OIC

However, he said the last three months witnessed extremely disturbing developments in South Asia. It is most unfortunate that the attribution of the Pahalgam attack to Pakistan – without a credible investigation or verifiable evidence –brought the two nuclear-armed states to the brink of a major conflict.

In the wake of mounting tensions, Dar pointed out Pakistan’s restrained and responsible approach was met with legal transgressions, rhetorical belligerence, and strategic recklessness.

The events unfolding since 22 April 2025 also reaffirm a central truth of South Asian geopolitics: the peaceful settlement of the longstanding unresolved disputes is imperative for an enduring peace in the region, Dar added.

Dar said Pakistan appreciates China’s deep-rooted commitment to multilateralism and its role in strengthening SCO as the Chair this year. In our pursuit to peace and security, he highlighted we believe in non-aggression, non-interference in internal affairs; non-use of force or threat of its use in international relations, as well as seeking no unilateral military superiority in the region.

We emphasize on resolution of longstanding disputes through peaceful means, dialogue, diplomacy and according to the principles of international law, justice and fairness. We are seriously concerned at the trends of using aggression as a tool of policy.

We have strongly condemned the unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the US strikes on its nuclear facilities. Such illegal actions directed against SCO member states are unacceptable.

Israel has shown a reckless disregard for international norms and humanity through its relentless and disproportionate use of force in Gaza resulting in the death of tens of thousands of civilians causing the worst humanitarian crisis in Gaza. We call for immediate halt to Israel’s atrocities. The only viable remedy to Palestine dispute is the realization of two-State solution which includes the establishment of Palestine as a viable, secure and contiguous State on the basis of pre-1967 borders with Al Quds as its capital.

Unilateral and illegal measures to change the status of disputed territories in violation of UN Security Council resolutions must be strongly condemned and opposed by all.

Enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan constitute a cornerstone of our shared aspiration. In this context, the revival of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group could serve as a valuable platform for pragmatic and results-oriented cooperation, he asserted.

As the permanent chair of the SCO’s Special Working Group dedicated to combating poverty, Pakistan is fully committed to providing the necessary momentum to our collaborative endeavours to address poverty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025