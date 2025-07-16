Flash floods claim five more lives as new alerts issued

ISLAMABAD: The flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have resulted in the deaths of five people and left 41 injured in the past 24 hours nationwide, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said here on Tuesday.

National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of the NDMA on Tuesday issued fresh multiple impact-based weather alerts in view of the ongoing monsoon system, which is expected to affect various parts of the country over the next 24 to 72 hours. The alerts highlight the risks of heavy rainfall, urban flooding, flash floods, strong winds, and associated structural and travel-related hazards.

According to the NDMA, daily flood situation report following five new fresh flood-related deaths the current tally has reached 116 deaths and injuries to 253 since June 26, 2025.

Moreover, the NDMA data revealed since June 26 nationwide the rain-related incidents have also resulted in damaging 485 houses, of which, 324 partially, 152 fully, killing 117 livestock, damaging nine bridges and sweeping away 10.5 kilometres of roads. In past 24 hours, 38 people were injured in Punjab, of which, 22 children, 11 men and five women, while three men from Sindh.

According to NDMA, owing to various heavy rain-related incidents, a total of 44 people lost their lives in Punjab while 140 were injured; in KPK, 37 people were killed and 55 injured; in Sindh, 18 people lost their lives and 40 were injured; in Balochistan, 16 people died and four injuries have been reported; in AJK, one death was reported and five people have been reported injured owing to flooding.

According to the NDMA data, children have proved the most vulnerable to monsoon rains as out of 166 total deaths,57 are children, 40 men and 19 women, while of those injured 105 are children, 95 men and 53 women.

In Punjab, heavy rainfall is expected over the next 12 to 24 hours in several districts including Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Narowal, Okara, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Khanewal, and Bahawalpur. These areas may face strong winds, temporary power outages, damage to light structures, and reduced visibility, which could impact road traffic and routine life. The Federal Capital, Islamabad, is also likely to experience similar conditions.

Further intensifying the situation, the NEOC has issued a flash flood alert for 15th to 18th July for several parts of North-Eastern and Southern Punjab, including Islamabad/ Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Narowal, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may trigger flash flooding in local nullahs and streams, especially in north-eastern Punjab and the upper regions. In DG Khan and Rajanpur, hill torrents may become active again, generating medium to high flows, while nullahs originating from the Pir Panjal range may also swell rapidly. Residents in these areas are advised to remain alert for possible inundation and evacuation needs.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rainfall is forecast for the next 12 to 24 hours in districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Malakand, Battagram, Balakot, Mansehra, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Waziristan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat. The expected weather activity may result in flash flooding in hill streams, falling of trees and weak infrastructure, and traffic accidents due to poor visibility and slippery roads.

In Balochistan, isolated rain with thunderstorms is expected over the next 12 to 24 hours in Quetta, Zhob, Kohlu, Sherani, Ziarat, Kalat, Barkhan, Awaran, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Sibi, and nearby areas. Winds may cause temporary power cuts, structural damage, and hazardous driving conditions, especially during dusty or rainy intervals.

The NDMA urges the public across all affected regions to take precautionary measures, particularly in flood-prone and low-lying areas. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, secure belongings and livestock, park vehicles in safe locations, and stay away from weak structures, signboards, and electricity poles during storms. Tourists are strongly discouraged from visiting mountainous and high-altitude regions during this period.

All concerned departments have been directed to ensure the readiness of emergency response teams, proactive drainage management, and coordination with local authorities. The NDMA remains in constant contact with PDMAs and DDMAs to monitor the evolving situation and ensure timely response.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to follow official advisories, take precautionary measures, and download the Pakistan NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time updates, alerts, and safety guidance.

