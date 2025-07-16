PM vows to transform Daanish schools, varsity into digital learning hubs

ISLAMABAD: In a bold push to revolutionise education for underprivileged youth, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday vowed to transform Daanish Schools and the upcoming Daanish University into beacons of modern, world-class learning – powered by digital classrooms, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering merit.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the status of Daanish Schools and the planned university, Sharif called for accelerated construction in underserved regions, while stressing the importance of transparency in recruitment and improved remuneration packages for teachers.

“Providing international standard education and training to the nation’s children is my foremost responsibility,” Sharif said, urging that the new Daanish Schools in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan be fast-tracked.

He emphasised that the university should focus on delivering education in modern sciences aligned with global benchmarks.

Sharif praised the success of the initiative, originally launched in Punjab, stating that “by the grace of Allah, the seed planted in Punjab has now grown into a strong tree,” adding that hundreds of students from low- and middle-income backgrounds had gone on to succeed globally.

“The dream of serving economically disadvantaged children through Daanish Schools is becoming a reality,” he said. “Thousands of children across the country will benefit, and I will always strive to provide equal opportunities for quality education and training to every class.”

In a briefing to the prime minister, the officials said that construction of the Daanish School in Kurri, Islamabad, is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by year-end. In Gilgit-Baltistan, schools in Sultanabad, Ghanche, and Astore are under construction and scheduled for completion next year.

New projects in Bagh and Bhimber in Azad Kashmir have begun, while work on a school in Sharda, Neelum, will commence soon following PC-1 approval. PC-1 has also been approved for schools in Sibi, Musakhel, Zhob, QilaSaifullah, and DeraBugti in Balochistan, with a feasibility study underway for Hub.

Land has been identified for schools in Chitral, Karachi, and Tando Muhammad Khan, while preliminary work is ongoing for proposed schools in Abbottabad and Waziristan, as well as a university in Rajanpur.

Regarding the Daanish Schools University, the meeting was informed that a techno-feasibility study will be completed by the end of July. Of 12 international firms, seven have met the criteria for master planning, design, and construction, with the procurement process nearing finalisation. Details regarding academic programmes, admissions, and support facilities are also being developed.

Sharif directed that the university’s infrastructure remain simple and cost-effective, with significant investment channelled into modern software, digital learning tools, advanced laboratories, and emerging technologies.

The Daanish Schools system, established to provide quality education to underprivileged children, is being expanded nationwide as part of the government’s broader goal of bridging the educational divide.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers AhsanIqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahad Cheema, and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, along with Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, and other senior officials.

Chief secretaries and representatives from all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, joined via video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025