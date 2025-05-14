AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
Pakistan

PM for expediting work on 15 Daanish Schools

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 07:54am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed that construction work on 15 new Daanish Schools across Pakistan be expedited, with a strong emphasis on merit-based recruitment of teaching staff and a preference for hiring local candidates.

Chairing a review meeting, the prime minister said the Daanish Schools and the under-construction Daanish University in Islamabad remain priority projects for the government, aimed at providing quality education to deserving and talented students.

He called for high construction standards for both the schools and the university, with all work subject to third-party validation.

“The government is committed to ensuring that these institutions provide state-of-the-art educational facilities,” he said, instructing that smart boards be installed in every classroom and digital libraries established in each school. Sharif directed the authorities to submit proposals for the formation of a dedicated Daanish Authority to oversee these projects.

During the meeting, officials briefed the prime minister on ongoing construction efforts across the country. Notably, 41 per cent of the Islamabad Daanish School project has been completed and is expected to finish by December 2025.

Schools in Gilgit-Baltistan – specifically in Sultanabad, Ghanche, and Astore – are scheduled for completion by June 2026, while those in Bhimber and Bagh in Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also due by mid-2026. Feasibility studies and designs have been finalised for new schools in Sharda, Sibi, Musa Khel, and Zhob, while land acquisition is ongoing for sites in Hub, Karachi, and Chitral.

Education PM Shehbaz Sharif Daanish Schools

