Zong launches ‘Z SAIS Cloud’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Zong has launched “Z SAIS Cloud”, a locally-hosted, business-ready, enterprise-grade platform designed to accelerate Pakistan’s transition to a truly digital economy in Karachi, bringing together over 150 industry leaders, senior executives, and technology professionals.

The event organized on Monday night highlighted how locally hosted cloud infrastructure can accelerate business transformation, strengthen digital sovereignty, and drive Pakistan’s emergence as a cloud-first economy.

A standout moment of the event was the signing of nine new strategic partnerships with leading enterprises including Yango, Keenu, AGP Limited, and Kababjees, a clear testament to the trust Z SAIS Cloud is building across industries.

The event also featured keynote speeches from prominent thought leaders, including Nadeem Hussain, one of Asia’s most respected social impact entrepreneurs, and Humayun Bashir country advisor, a seasoned corporate leader and strategist with over 40 years of experience, currently serving as and Country Advisor for Dun & Bradstreet, both of whom emphasized the critical role of locally-hosted cloud infrastructure in driving sustainable digital transformation within Pakistan.

A live demonstration brought platform’s features to life, highlighting its one-window service activation, low-latency performance, and robust security framework. Attendees were also given an exclusive virtual tour of Zong’s state-of-the-art data center, reinforcing the reliability and scalability of its cloud infrastructure.

Speaking at the occasion, Farooq Raza Khan, Head of Business Solutions at Zong, said that this is a pivotal milestone in Pakistan’s digital evolution. As the country embraces cloud-first strategies, Z SAIS Cloud offers the secure, scalable, and future-ready infrastructure needed to power this transformation. “By equipping businesses with the tools to compete globally and deliver smarter services locally, Zong is proud to play its part as a promoter of Digital Pakistan”, he added.

