BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-16

Zong launches ‘Z SAIS Cloud’ in Karachi

Recorder Report Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 07:21am

KARACHI: Zong has launched “Z SAIS Cloud”, a locally-hosted, business-ready, enterprise-grade platform designed to accelerate Pakistan’s transition to a truly digital economy in Karachi, bringing together over 150 industry leaders, senior executives, and technology professionals.

The event organized on Monday night highlighted how locally hosted cloud infrastructure can accelerate business transformation, strengthen digital sovereignty, and drive Pakistan’s emergence as a cloud-first economy.

A standout moment of the event was the signing of nine new strategic partnerships with leading enterprises including Yango, Keenu, AGP Limited, and Kababjees, a clear testament to the trust Z SAIS Cloud is building across industries.

The event also featured keynote speeches from prominent thought leaders, including Nadeem Hussain, one of Asia’s most respected social impact entrepreneurs, and Humayun Bashir country advisor, a seasoned corporate leader and strategist with over 40 years of experience, currently serving as and Country Advisor for Dun & Bradstreet, both of whom emphasized the critical role of locally-hosted cloud infrastructure in driving sustainable digital transformation within Pakistan.

A live demonstration brought platform’s features to life, highlighting its one-window service activation, low-latency performance, and robust security framework. Attendees were also given an exclusive virtual tour of Zong’s state-of-the-art data center, reinforcing the reliability and scalability of its cloud infrastructure.

Speaking at the occasion, Farooq Raza Khan, Head of Business Solutions at Zong, said that this is a pivotal milestone in Pakistan’s digital evolution. As the country embraces cloud-first strategies, Z SAIS Cloud offers the secure, scalable, and future-ready infrastructure needed to power this transformation. “By equipping businesses with the tools to compete globally and deliver smarter services locally, Zong is proud to play its part as a promoter of Digital Pakistan”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi zong digital economy Z SAIS Cloud

Comments

200 characters

Zong launches ‘Z SAIS Cloud’ in Karachi

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Payments to Chinese IPPs: PQEPC seeks help of Aurangzeb

Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

Dar meets Xi, conveys ‘warm greetings’

TCP cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000MT

PTI opposes sugar import move

FBR empowers DCs, ACs to raid, seize illegal cigarettes

Various LEAs: FBR extends anti-smuggling powers up to June 30 2026

Read more stories