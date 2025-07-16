BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-16

Shifa Int’l Hospital, FDI organize workshop

Press Release Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 07:28am

ISLAMABAD: Shifa International Hospital, in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI), Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (MoNHSR&C), hosted a Strategic Workshop on Cervical Cancer-Free Pakistan at its premises in Islamabad aimed to mobilize senior expertise of Shifa International Hospital for Pakistan’s HPV vaccine campaign.

By preventing HPV infections, the vaccine offers a powerful shield against cervical cancer, safeguarding women’s health for the future.

The workshop brought together over 100 healthcare professionals from gynaecology, paediatrics, internal medicine, infectious diseases, and research. Representatives from WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, the Gates Foundation, DHO Islamabad, and the EPI team also participated.

Speaking as Chief Guest, Dr. Soofia Yunus, Director General FDI, stressed the importance of community ownership in immunization campaigns. She thanked Shifa’s leadership Dr. Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque (CEO), Dr. Aamer Nazir (Medical Director), Dr. Shazia Fakhar, Dr. Ejaz Khan, and Dr. Khadeeja Azhar for their collaboration, calling the public-private partnership a strong step toward national health goals.

Dr. Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque, CEO of Shifa International Hospital, reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to playing a leading role in cervical cancer prevention and public health advocacy. He also appreciated the efforts of Shifa Foundation for serving underprivileged communities across Pakistan.

Dr. Shazia Fakhar, Consultant Gynaecologist at Shifa, and Dr. Ejaz Khan, Consultant in Infectious Diseases at Shifa, shared medical insights on the role of the HPV vaccine, emphasizing the collective responsibility to safeguard young girls from preventable diseases like cervical cancer.

Dr. Xia Wei, WHO Team Lead, conveyed support from the WHO Country Office, committing continued technical assistance for HPV vaccine rollout. Dr. Yasmine Challoub, Senior Manager, Immunization, UNICEF Pakistan, reiterated UNICEF’s mission to ensure equitable access to vaccines, terming HPV vaccination a right, not a privilege.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shifa International Hospital Workshop Federal Directorate of Immunization Shifa

Comments

200 characters

Shifa Int’l Hospital, FDI organize workshop

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Payments to Chinese IPPs: PQEPC seeks help of Aurangzeb

Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

Dar meets Xi, conveys ‘warm greetings’

TCP cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000MT

PTI opposes sugar import move

FBR empowers DCs, ACs to raid, seize illegal cigarettes

Various LEAs: FBR extends anti-smuggling powers up to June 30 2026

Read more stories