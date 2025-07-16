Shifa Int’l Hospital, FDI organize workshop

ISLAMABAD: Shifa International Hospital, in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI), Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (MoNHSR&C), hosted a Strategic Workshop on Cervical Cancer-Free Pakistan at its premises in Islamabad aimed to mobilize senior expertise of Shifa International Hospital for Pakistan’s HPV vaccine campaign.

By preventing HPV infections, the vaccine offers a powerful shield against cervical cancer, safeguarding women’s health for the future.

The workshop brought together over 100 healthcare professionals from gynaecology, paediatrics, internal medicine, infectious diseases, and research. Representatives from WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, the Gates Foundation, DHO Islamabad, and the EPI team also participated.

Speaking as Chief Guest, Dr. Soofia Yunus, Director General FDI, stressed the importance of community ownership in immunization campaigns. She thanked Shifa’s leadership Dr. Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque (CEO), Dr. Aamer Nazir (Medical Director), Dr. Shazia Fakhar, Dr. Ejaz Khan, and Dr. Khadeeja Azhar for their collaboration, calling the public-private partnership a strong step toward national health goals.

Dr. Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque, CEO of Shifa International Hospital, reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to playing a leading role in cervical cancer prevention and public health advocacy. He also appreciated the efforts of Shifa Foundation for serving underprivileged communities across Pakistan.

Dr. Shazia Fakhar, Consultant Gynaecologist at Shifa, and Dr. Ejaz Khan, Consultant in Infectious Diseases at Shifa, shared medical insights on the role of the HPV vaccine, emphasizing the collective responsibility to safeguard young girls from preventable diseases like cervical cancer.

Dr. Xia Wei, WHO Team Lead, conveyed support from the WHO Country Office, committing continued technical assistance for HPV vaccine rollout. Dr. Yasmine Challoub, Senior Manager, Immunization, UNICEF Pakistan, reiterated UNICEF’s mission to ensure equitable access to vaccines, terming HPV vaccination a right, not a privilege.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025