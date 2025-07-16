BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-16

Issues cannot be resolved through vandalism: Governor Punjab

Recorder Report Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 07:41am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the 90-day movement of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seems to be failing.

"Issues cannot be resolved through vandalism or on the streets but rather through dialogue and negotiations," he said while talking to the media after a ceremony held at a local hotel on Tuesday.

The governor said that Chief Minister KPK, Ali Amin Gandapur needs to focus on his province. "In recent days, an entire family was swept away in the floods, but the KP government could not do anything," he said, adding: "It was a matter of great regret that the Rescue Team 1122 present there had nothing except a rope to save the flood victims."

He said that in the current situation of the country, the Chief Minister of KPK has a huge responsibility for maintaining law and order in his province. He said that all political parties should keep national interest ahead of political interest.

In response to a question, the governor said that reorganization of the PPP Punjab has been completed and its recommendations will be sent to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. He said that their notifications are expected to be issued in the next few days.

