Revised prices for RLNG announced from July 1

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has announced on Tuesday revised prices for re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) that will be applicable in the current month, effective from July 1, 2025.

According to a notification issued by Ogra, the RLNG prices for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have undergone changes in both transmission and distribution segments.

For SNGPL, the new transmission price has been set at $10.8338 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down from $11.0154, reflecting decrease of $0.1816, or 1.65 percent. The distribution price has been revised to $11.5787 per mmbtu from $11.7816, marking decrease of $0.2029, or 1.72 percent.

Similarly, the SSGC’s transmission price has been decreased from $9.7284 per mmBtu in June to $9.4713 in July, a decline of 2.64 percent. However, the distribution price has also gone down from $10.8650 per mmBtu to $10.5737, a reduction of $0.2913, or 2.68 percent. The Ogra elaborated that the downward revision in RLNG prices has been mainly due to slight decrease in DES (Delivered Ex-Ship) price.

