BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-16

Revised prices for RLNG announced from July 1

Recorder Report Published 16 Jul, 2025 07:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has announced on Tuesday revised prices for re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) that will be applicable in the current month, effective from July 1, 2025.

According to a notification issued by Ogra, the RLNG prices for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have undergone changes in both transmission and distribution segments.

For SNGPL, the new transmission price has been set at $10.8338 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down from $11.0154, reflecting decrease of $0.1816, or 1.65 percent. The distribution price has been revised to $11.5787 per mmbtu from $11.7816, marking decrease of $0.2029, or 1.72 percent.

Similarly, the SSGC’s transmission price has been decreased from $9.7284 per mmBtu in June to $9.4713 in July, a decline of 2.64 percent. However, the distribution price has also gone down from $10.8650 per mmBtu to $10.5737, a reduction of $0.2913, or 2.68 percent. The Ogra elaborated that the downward revision in RLNG prices has been mainly due to slight decrease in DES (Delivered Ex-Ship) price.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGRA SSGC SNGPL RLNG RLNG Revised prices

Comments

200 characters

Revised prices for RLNG announced from July 1

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Payments to Chinese IPPs: PQEPC seeks help of Aurangzeb

Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

Dar meets Xi, conveys ‘warm greetings’

TCP cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000MT

PTI opposes sugar import move

FBR empowers DCs, ACs to raid, seize illegal cigarettes

Various LEAs: FBR extends anti-smuggling powers up to June 30 2026

Read more stories