‘CM Health Vigilance Squad’ formed for monitoring of hospitals

LAHORE: The CM Health Vigilance Squad has been established for monitoring in government hospitals of Punjab. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to take action within 24 hours on the monitoring and checking report of the government hospitals. Three CM Health Vigilance Squads will start working as a pilot project soon.

The CM Health Vigilance Squad will include doctors, pharmacists, biomedical engineers, budget account officers, data experts and others.

The CM Vigilance Squad will check medicine, duty roster, clinical services, biomedical equipment and other matters in hospitals. The Chief Minister directed to prepare a comprehensive checklist for the surveillance team and approved the establishment of a special Directorate of Monitoring under the Health and Population Department. Separate units will be established in the Directorate of Monitoring for district, tehsil hospitals and health centers. The surveillance room in the Directorate of Monitoring will work 24/7.

It was decided in a meeting to start Gastrointestinology services in the government hospitals across Punjab. A Gastrointestinology Center will be established in the Services Hospital. It was also decided to upgrade emergency wards and establish trauma centers in tehsil and district hospitals. A special trauma center will be established in Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Sargodha. A cardiology ward will be established in the Teaching Hospital of Gujranwala. 4 operation theaters will be functionalized with modern medical equipment in the Cardiology Institute of Multan. Nurses who have obtained BSN degrees will get paid internships in government hospitals.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to continue free medicine announcements in hospitals and directed to take strict action against those who fail to make free medicine announcements. The meeting approved the establishment of cath labs in 8 district hospitals of Punjab. A deadline of December has been set for starting the procedure in the cath lab of the district hospitals.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to provide furniture etc., in the residences of doctors posted in remote areas. She has sought a detailed report on the availability of ventilators in the hospitals. She directed to create a waiting room/area for patients and install a shaded place to sit in the waiting room along with provision of cold drinking water and fans. She directed to complete the revamping and outsourcing of Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic soon. She directed Secretary Health to conduct re-interviews and appoint the CEOs and MS in the government hospitals.

It was apprised in the briefing that the number of patients visiting government hospitals has increased by 23 percent. About 70 percent of patients in Punjab turn to government hospitals for treatment. Upto 98 percent of free medicines are being provided in most government hospitals in Punjab. More than 1 crore patients have benefited from clinics on wheels and field hospitals projects. 2541 insulins have been provided to type 1 patients, 7458 hepatitis patients and 8107 TB patients have been provided free medicines across Punjab.

It was further informed in the briefing that patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also coming to Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic in Murree for treatment. The Chief Minister said that most of the common people visit government hospitals for treatment. She outlined that medicines and all facilities in government hospitals should be free for the common man. She emphasized, “Despite receiving funds, it is a painful matter for patients in some hospitals to order medicines and other supplies from outside.”

The CM highlighted, “It is highly regrettable that patients do not have access to free medicines despite their presence in the pharmacy of government hospitals.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting to review progress being made on the Nawaz Sharif Medical District Project. The participants of the meeting were briefed on the matters related to the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha.

