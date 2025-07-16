NA body slams Ogra over unregistered LPG tankers in KP and theft in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, while drawing attention to the unchecked and hazardous sale of LPG in plastic bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rampant theft in Sindh, sharply criticised the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) for regulatory lapses, particularly regarding the vast number of unregistered LPG tankers operating across the country.

Of the estimated 2,000 bowsers in circulation, only 800 are reportedly registered with the Department of Explosives and just 247 are licensed by OGRA—revealing a significant oversight gap. This was revealed before the committee which met with Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani in the chair here on Tuesday.

The session opened with a critical discussion on the Multan LPG tanker explosion of 27th January 2025. Expressing serious concern, Chairman Gillani remarked, “Such incidents are becoming rampant, and providing meagre aid to victims is not a solution. This must stop—we must identify and hold those responsible.” Committee members echoed these sentiments, drawing attention to the unchecked and hazardous sale of LPG in plastic bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rampant theft in Sindh.

Questions were raised about the lack of surveillance, low inspection frequency, weak tracking mechanisms, and poor coordination between OGRA and the Explosives Department.

The OGRA officials responded that a regional office had been opened in Multan and awareness campaigns were underway. They acknowledged the scale of unregulated operations and admitted that current laws are insufficient. The OGRA requested parliamentary support for legislative amendments to strengthen penalties and enforcement.

The OGRA chairman stated that actions are being taken against illegal LPG tankers, and penalties are being made stricter.

He revealed, “We are bringing amendments to criminal laws. Previously, the penalty was six months imprisonment and a fine of Rs3,000. Now, through amendments, a proposal is to impose 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs20 million.”

MNA Dawar Kundi criticised the previous meagre fine, asking, “Such a small fine, why were the licenses of these tankers not canceled?” MNA Saleemur Rehman expressed outrage, stating, “OGRA has committed injustice; CNG is being openly sold next to the Swat Motorway.” Major (retired) Tahir Iqbal questioned, “Does OGRA have a system for checking tankers? Tracking should also be done.”

He further suggested that “increasing penalties will do nothing; suspending licenses is the right action.” The committee referred the matter of illegal and substandard LPG tankers to the Standing Committee on Petroleum and directed that answers to committee members’ questions be provided in the next meeting.

While contractors involved in the Multan incident are reportedly under review, the Committee expressed dissatisfaction with the accountability process and the compensation announced—deeming Rs600,000 grossly inadequate for lives lost.

Members called for immediate suspension of licenses for those under investigation and urged the introduction of stringent safety and inspection protocols. The committee resolved to revisit the matter in the next session with a detailed presentation on the registration, licensing, and enforcement framework.

A major agenda item was the presentation of the Sub-Committee’s report by its Convener, Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, concerning the execution of development projects—especially those formerly overseen by the Public Works Department (PWD) and subsequently transferred to provinces.

Gillani appreciated the cooperation of federal ministries, including Finance, Planning, and Housing, shared the achievements of the sub-committee’s performance while also highlighting persistent issues in coordination and project execution. Concerns were raised about the operational capacity of Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Limited (PIDCL) and several issues which led to unnecessary delays.

The committee chairman directed that the matter of development projects be discussed in the subcommittee.

To address these challenges, the committee reconstituted its sub-committee, again placing Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani as convener. The sub-committee will review the status of ongoing PWD-linked projects and submit its findings within 30 days. It was unanimously noted that merely transferring personnel from PWD to PIDCL without addressing the underlying issues of inefficiency and corruption would be ineffective.

While some members supported reforming and reviving PWD with stronger oversight, others advocated for establishing a new, competent institution for federal-provincial project coordination. The committee stressed that executing agencies must have adequate capacity and that elected representatives should have the discretion to select implementing partners for their constituencies.

Additionally, the committee deliberated on the province-wise allocation of new Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects for fiscal year 2025-26.

The Ministry of Planning briefed the committee on PSDP projects while saying that 1,077 projects were placed in PSDP last fiscal year while 344 projects were completed last fiscal year. A total of 172 development projects were placed in PSDP in Punjab last fiscal year, and Rs116 billion were allocated for Punjab’s development projects. Further, Rs53 billion were allocated for 102 projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year.

Sindh had 117 projects last year and Rs171 billion were allocated last year. Balochistan had 186 projects last year and Rs93 billion were allocated. The committee sought details of projects for Narowal in the next meeting.

The Ministry of Planning was directed to present a detailed breakdown—district-wise and division-wise—in the next meeting.

The members also voiced concern over recurring infrastructure damage caused by seasonal floods. The committee urged the formulation of a comprehensive national flood prevention and mitigation policy, emphasising a shift from reactive to preventive planning. It was agreed that the matter would be explored further with relevant federal and provincial stakeholders.

