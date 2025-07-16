BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-16

Tesla marks India entry with first showroom

AFP Published 16 Jul, 2025 05:47am

MUMBAI: Tesla unveiled its first showroom in India on Tuesday, marking its entry into the world’s most populous country, as Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company seeks new customers amid sagging sales in the United States and Europe.

The store opened its doors in India’s financial capital Mumbai to select visitors after its inauguration by Maharashtra state’s chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The company — which is targeting a niche but quickly growing electric vehicle market in India — said that it was currently offering its Model Y car in India and would look to start rolling out deliveries of a cheaper variant later this quarter. “This is the first launch of Tesla in India. It marks a huge milestone for Tesla globally,” said Isabel Fan, the company’s senior regional director, adding that charging stations would be set up in Mumbai and the capital New Delhi shortly.

While the showroom will open to the general public on Wednesday, curious onlookers and Tesla admirers braved Mumbai’s heavy rains to catch a glimpse of the cars on display.

Tesla has for years signalled its interest in India but held back due to the country’s steep tariffs on electric vehicles.

Musk, who once described India as having “more promise than any large country”, has also criticised its import duties, calling them among the “highest in the world”. New Delhi has offered to cut import taxes on electric vehicles for global automakers only if they commit to investing hundreds of millions of dollars and make cars locally.

Tesla has yet to announce plans to set up a plant in India. For now, local media reports say, the company will likely sell cars imported from China.

As a result, its Model Y variants start from an on-road price of around $70,000 in India, according to its website, far higher than a US price of $37,490 after a $7,500 federal tax credit.

Tesla’s India debut comes at a critical time for the company, which is seeing demand wane for its cars in countries around the world.

Elon Musk Tesla

Comments

200 characters

Tesla marks India entry with first showroom

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Payments to Chinese IPPs: PQEPC seeks help of Aurangzeb

Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

Dar meets Xi, conveys ‘warm greetings’

TCP cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000MT

PTI opposes sugar import move

FBR empowers DCs, ACs to raid, seize illegal cigarettes

Various LEAs: FBR extends anti-smuggling powers up to June 30 2026

Read more stories