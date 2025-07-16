BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Markets Print 2025-07-16

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 16 Jul, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 188,828 tonnes of cargo comprising 127,937 tonnes of import cargo and 60,891 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 127,967 comprised of & 41,313 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,108 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, & 85,516 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 60,89 1comprised of56,326 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,47 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, &4,018 tonnes of Cement,500 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Msc Tvvishi Vi, Wan Hal 626, Ibi, Niseko Galaxy, & X-Press Bardsey, berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

As many as 06 ships namely, Tanja, Southern Robin, Hmm Tacoma, Xin Hang Zhou, Star Cleo, & Pacific Martina, Sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Kumasi, Tanja, Gas Emerald, Horizon-1, Sereno and ND Aristeia are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 219,715 tonnes, comprising 149,605 tonnes imports cargo and 70,110 export cargo carried in 6,461 Containers (3,465 TEUs Imports &2,996 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Jin Wang Ling, Ullswater, Floria Maris and Fuwairit & another ship ‘GFS Prime’ scheduled to load/offload Iron Ore, LPG, Mogas, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, SSGC, FOTCO, PGPCL and QICT respectively on Tuesday 15th July, while four more container ships, MSC Falcon-III, Hansa Africa, CMA CGM Verdi and Groton due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 16th July, 2025.

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

