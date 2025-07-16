BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
PTCL, Ufone 4G enter landmark partnership with TPL Corp

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest telecommunication and digital services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), has entered a landmark partnership with TPL Corp, a tech conglomerate with investments across diversified industries.

This collaboration covers the deployment of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) devices, secure Data Center hosting, and managed network connectivity across TPL Corp and its operating companies.

The agreement was signed by Asif Ahmed, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer (GCBSO), PTCL & Ufone 4G, and Ali Jameel, CEO, TPL Corp, during a ceremony held at TPL Corp’s headquarters in Karachi. Senior leadership from both sides attended the event.

Through this alliance, PTCL Group will deliver integrated technology solutions that support TPL Corp’s operational scalability, strengthen its digital infrastructure, and enable smarter business operations nationwide.

Speaking at the signing, Asif Ahmed, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “PTCL Group is committed to empowering Pakistani enterprises with future-ready ICT services. By leveraging our extensive network, enterprise-grade Data Centers, and managed services, we aim to accelerate TPL Corp’s journey toward greater efficiency and innovation. We are proud to serve as their trusted technology partner.” Ali Jameel, CEO, TPL Corp, shared, “At TPL, we continuously seek innovation and efficiency in everything we do. Partnering with PTCL Group allows us to unlock new levels of operational capability through reliable, secure, and smart digital infrastructure. This alliance aligns with our strategic objective to lead the market with technology-first solutions, and we look forward to a long and impact full journey together.”

The partnership reflects both organizations shared ambition to advance Pakistan’s digital future by delivering smart, secure, and scalable solutions that help transform industries and elevate national competitiveness.

