Revoo Dealers Conference 2025: igniting the future of electric mobility in Pakistan

Under the sparkling lights of PC Hotel Lahore, Revoo Pakistan gathered its nationwide network of dealers, corporate clients, and strategic partners to celebrate not just success—but the shared vision that drives it. The Revoo Dealers Conference 2025 wasn’t just a corporate gathering—it was a night where innovation met recognition, and future strategies were laid out with passion.

As a leading electric mobility brand under Transsion Holdings, Revoo Pakistan is transforming the way Pakistan moves. And this night was all about celebrating the people making that transformation possible.

Opening with unity and purpose

The evening opened with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem, setting a tone of unity, patriotism, and pride. Hosting duties were skillfully handled by Sara Baloch, who brought grace and energy to every moment on stage.

Leadership with vision

The first speaker, Mr Amir Allawala, CEO of Transsion Tecno Motors (TTM), warmly welcomed the attendees. His message centered on gratitude—towards dealers, partners, and the Revoo family—and optimism for the road ahead.

Next came Mr Kyle Zhang, Country Manager of Revoo Pakistan, introduced as “The Man with the Vision.” He shared Revoo’s remarkable journey since its inception in 2023, its official launch in 2024, and the major strides made in a short span. His words emphasized Revoo’s commitment to innovation, affordability, and locally tailored electric mobility.

Mr Adnan Allawala, COO of TTM, then took the stage to offer insights into the brand’s strong operational foundation and future outlook in Pakistan’s evolving transport landscape.

Electrifying launch: Revoo’s latest models

A major highlight of the evening was the Product Series Launch, presented by Mr Pascal, Revoo’s Global Sales Leader. Amid a dynamic light show and applause, the audience was introduced to the exciting new electric bike lineup: A11, A12, C32 Young, C32, and the premium E52. These models represent a perfect fusion of performance, smart features, and design built for Pakistan’s roads.

Dealer network growth & expansion plans

Mr Ghulam Mujtaba, National Sales Manager at TTM, walked the audience through Revoo’s dealership development milestones. With 60 exclusive outlets and 30 key accounts already operational, the company plans to double its footprint to 120 outlets and 50 key accounts by the end of 2025, promising accessibility, after-sales support, and consistent dealer empowerment nationwide.

Celebrating high achievers

The night took an emotional turn with the Dealer Recognition Ceremony, where 67 top-performing dealers were called on stage and honored with certificates by Mr Kyle, Mr Amir Allawala, Mr Adnan Allawala, and other members of senior leadership. Their dedication and hard work were acknowledged in front of peers and partners—a proud moment for all.

Policy highlights and future roadmap

Mr Naveed, Regional Sales Manager – Revoo, then presented Revoo’s comprehensive dealer reward policy, along with retail marketing strategies and incentive plans for the upcoming year. His presentation offered clear pathways for dealers to grow, succeed, and remain competitive in an increasingly digital and customer-centric market.

A grand thank you and a bright future

As the event came to a close, Mr Kyle Zhang and Mr Adnan Allawala returned to the stage to thank every participant, dealer, and team member. Their gratitude echoed a deep belief—that Revoo’s journey is just beginning, and the future will be written in collaboration with those who’ve stood by the brand since day one.

About Revoo

Revoo Pakistan is a next-generation electric mobility brand backed by Transsion Holdings, the same global conglomerate behind TECNO, Infinix, itel, and Oraimo. Officially launched in Pakistan in 2024, Revoo aims to redefine local commuting with smart, efficient, and affordable electric bikes that cater specifically to the needs of Pakistani riders.

Its partner, Transsion Tecno Motors (TTM), oversees Revoo’s local assembly, distribution, and quality control—ensuring that each unit meets both global standards and local expectations.

In just one year, Revoo has established a powerful retail presence with 60+ exclusive stores and 30 corporate accounts, with ambitions to expand to 120 stores and 50 key accounts by the end of 2025.