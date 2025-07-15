BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Pakistan

PSMA agreed for ex-mill price of sugar at Rs165/kg, ministry says

BR Web Desk Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 06:54pm

The federal government and the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) on Tuesday agreed to enforce an ex-mill price of Rs165 per kilogram in a bid to stabilize sugar prices and ensure uninterrupted availability in the market.

The decision was reached during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and attended by PSMA leadership and senior ministry officials.

The PSMA assured full cooperation with the government’s price control initiative and agreed to supply sugar at the notified ex-mill rate. It was mutually agreed that the impact of this reduction would be visible in the retail market within two to three days.

“The government is fully committed to providing relief to the public,” said Minister Hussain. “Strict implementation of retail pricing will be ensured and any hoarding or profiteering will not be tolerated.”

Pakistan cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000 tons

The minister added that a mechanism has been put in place to counter artificial price hikes and ensure continuous sugar supply. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to prioritize public interest and continue close coordination with the sugar industry for sustained price stability.

