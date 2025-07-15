BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
Markets

Pakistan cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000 tons

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 12:02pm

HAMBURG: Pakistan’s state agency the Trading Corporation of Pakistan has reduced the volume of white refined sugar sought in an international purchase tender to 50,000 metric tons, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender had originally sought 300,000 to 500,000 metric tons.

The deadline for submission of price offers has also been changed to July 22 from July 18 previously.

TCP invites bids for import of 0.3m tons of sugar

Shipment is now sought in two 25,000-ton consignments loading from August 1-15. The entire volume purchased must arrive in Pakistan by August 30.

Pakistan’s government had on July 8 approved plans to import 500,000 tons of sugar to help maintain price stability. Market analysts said that retail sugar prices in the country have risen sharply since January.

