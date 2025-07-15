BML 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Jul 15, 2025
Life & Style

‘Superman’ applauded by netizens for being ‘anti-Israel’

Published 15 Jul, 2025

Movie-goers are applauding director Tim Gunn for the subliminal messaging in ‘Superman’, where it supposedly depicts Israel’s aggression in Gaza. The new Warner Bros film which opened this weekend in theatres, as already drawn plenty reactions about its storyline and how is it “anti-Israel”.

The plot depicts Superman (David Corenswet) having just prevented the fictional land of Boravia - an Eastern European country indicated by its Russian-speaking leaders and onion-domed buildings - from invading Jarhanpur, a country with a primarily brown-skinned population.

New ‘Superman’ muscles to $217 million at global box office

Although Gunn said he was not thinking of the Middle East when he wrote the film, the internet has been awash with comments with people comparing Boravia to Israel and Jarhanpur to Palestine.

Some users point out that the images of Boravian soldiers in full military gear encroaching on a crowd of Jarhanpurian civilians brings to mind scenes of IDF soldiers invading civilian hospitals and schools in Gaza.

Superman

‘Superman’ applauded by netizens for being ‘anti-Israel’

