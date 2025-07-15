BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.91%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
CPHL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
DGKC 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.91%)
FCCL 46.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.35%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 146.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
NBP 129.39 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.41%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.97%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
PPL 166.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.49%)
PREMA 42.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
PRL 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 117.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.9%)
SSGC 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.49%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
TPLP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.22%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.59%)
TRG 57.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 13,927 Increased By 72.1 (0.52%)
BR30 39,941 Decreased By -247.7 (-0.62%)
KSE100 137,364 Increased By 861.2 (0.63%)
KSE30 41,827 Increased By 274.3 (0.66%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Standard Chartered launches bitcoin, ether spot trading for institutional clients

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 12:35pm

HONG KONG: Standard Chartered has introduced spot trading for bitcoin and ether through its UK branch for institutional clients to cater to rising demand for crypto assets.

The UK-headquartered bank said on Tuesday it is the first global systemically important bank to offer secure, regulated and scalable access to bitcoin and ether deliverable spot trading.

Institutional clients, including corporates, investors and asset managers, can now trade digital assets through familiar FX interfaces, and will soon be offered non-deliverable forwards trading, StanChart said in a statement.

Standard Chartered, Emirates ink MoU

“As client demand accelerates further, we want to offer clients a route to transact, trade and manage digital asset risk safely and efficiently within regulatory requirements,” Chief Executive Bill Winters said in the statement.

bitcoin Standard Chartered

Comments

200 characters

Standard Chartered launches bitcoin, ether spot trading for institutional clients

PSX extends historic rally as KSE-100 surges past 137,000 mark

Govt presents ‘compelling evidence’ of Pakistan’s economic recovery to Moody’s

FM Dar represents Pakistan at SCO FMs meeting with China’s President Xi

Pakistan develops its first-ever indigenous biomolecule to make anti-rabies vaccine

Pakistan cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000 tons

Intra-day update: rupee records slight gain against US dollar

Indian foreign minister meets China’s Xi

IHC suspends earlier order directing TRG Pakistan to hold elections

Pakistan’s Fast Cables joins UAE’s energy giant vendor network

MoC unveils NTP to narrow trade deficit

Read more stories