BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.06%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CPHL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
DCL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
DGKC 169.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.86%)
FCCL 46.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.35%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 146.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.89%)
KEL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
NBP 129.01 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.11%)
PAEL 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.17%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 166.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.49%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PRL 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.96%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.31%)
SSGC 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.22%)
TREET 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
TRG 57.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,927 Increased By 72.1 (0.52%)
BR30 39,943 Decreased By -244.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 137,358 Increased By 855.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 41,842 Increased By 289.7 (0.7%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 30-year bond yield hits record high ahead of key election

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 11:12am

TOKYO: Japan’s 30-year government bond fell on Tuesday, with the yield hitting a record high, on concerns about the nation’s fiscal health ahead of a closely monitored national election at the end of this week.

The 30-year JGB yield touched an all-time high of 3.195%, before easing to 3.18%, up 2.5 basis points (bps) from the previous session.

Yields move inversely to prices.

The market weighed the risk of the defeat of the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito at the upcoming upper house election on July 20.

A potential defeat could empower opposition parties that have pledged in their campaign platforms to cut or abolish the sales tax.

The 20-year JGB yield rose to as high as 2.64%, its highest since November 1999, the 10-year JGB yield rose to as high as 1.595%, its highest level since October 2008.

If the LDP-led coalition loses the majority, the 10-year bond yield could rise to as high as 1.8%, the highest level since mid-2008, said Katsutoshi Inadome, a senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

“This indicates how the fiscal health has worsened and prices have risen since then,” Inadome said.

“Now the Bank of Japan owns about half of the JGBs and that has capped the yields from rising further. Back then, the BOJ’s ownership was much smaller.”

Local media reported that Japan’s ruling coalition was struggling in the election campaign and could lose its majority.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s administration has seen approval ratings slide as the rising cost of living, including the soaring price of Japan’s staple rice, hit households.

Yields on shorter-dated bonds rose to their highest levels since early April, with the two-year JGB yield rising 1 bp to 0.785% and the five-year yield climbing 1 bp to 1.080%.

Japanese government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s 30-year bond yield hits record high ahead of key election

PSX extends historic rally as KSE-100 surges past 137,000 mark

Govt presents ‘compelling evidence’ of Pakistan’s economic recovery to Moody’s

FM Dar represents Pakistan at SCO FMs meeting with China’s President Xi

Pakistan develops its first-ever indigenous biomolecule to make anti-rabies vaccine

Pakistan cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000 tons

Intra-day update: rupee records slight gain against US dollar

Indian foreign minister meets China’s Xi

IHC suspends earlier order directing TRG Pakistan to hold elections

Pakistan’s Fast Cables joins UAE’s energy giant vendor network

MoC unveils NTP to narrow trade deficit

Read more stories