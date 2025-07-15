BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.06%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CPHL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
DCL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
DGKC 169.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.86%)
FCCL 46.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.35%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 146.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.89%)
KEL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
NBP 129.01 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.11%)
PAEL 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.17%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 166.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.49%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PRL 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.96%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.31%)
SSGC 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.22%)
TREET 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
TRG 57.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,927 Increased By 72.1 (0.52%)
BR30 39,943 Decreased By -244.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 137,358 Increased By 855.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 41,842 Increased By 289.7 (0.7%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise to record close as investors shrug off US tariff fears

Reuters Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 12:42pm

Australian shares settled at a record high closing level on Tuesday, driven by gains in banks, healthcare and technology stocks, as investors shrugged off tariff worries.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7% higher at 8,630.30 points. The benchmark traded flat on Monday.

Investors were unfazed by tariff concerns, having grown accustomed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s unpredictable trade announcements and last-minute reversals.

“Traders now view the tariff threats as a bargaining tool and perhaps believe they’ll settle at something digestible,” said Philip Pepe, senior analyst with Shaw and Partners.

In Sydney, heavyweight financials led the surge with a 0.8% rise with the “Big Four” banks rising between 0.2% and 0.7%.

Citi analysts said the improving earnings outlook was boosting banks’ shares, as the near-term prospects appeared more promising.

“We expect earnings to hold up this year as the impact from lower rates takes time to manifest in bank earnings,” Citi analysts wrote in a note.

IT stocks rose 2.3%, having gained 2.5% earlier in the session. The sub-index mirrored its U.S. peers, with tech-heavy Nasdaq ending at a record high.

Australia shares drift in tight range as tariff jitters drive safe-haven demand

On the Sydney bourse, tech giant WiseTech rose 2.1%.

Healthcare stocks added 2.1%, led by biotech giant CSL, which rose 3.6% to hit the highest since May 29 after it confirmed that it will trim its research and development division.

Among other sectors trading in green, energy stocks rose 0.6% while consumer staples advanced 0.5%.

The mining sub-index, however, fell 0.5% on profit-taking, snapping three sessions of consecutive gains.

Mining giant BHP Group fell 1% while iron ore miner Rio Tinto lost 1.5%, a day ahead of its quarterly production results.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended the day flat at 12,689.63 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares rise to record close as investors shrug off US tariff fears

PSX extends historic rally as KSE-100 surges past 137,000 mark

Govt presents ‘compelling evidence’ of Pakistan’s economic recovery to Moody’s

FM Dar represents Pakistan at SCO FMs meeting with China’s President Xi

Pakistan develops its first-ever indigenous biomolecule to make anti-rabies vaccine

Pakistan cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000 tons

Intra-day update: rupee records slight gain against US dollar

Indian foreign minister meets China’s Xi

IHC suspends earlier order directing TRG Pakistan to hold elections

Pakistan’s Fast Cables joins UAE’s energy giant vendor network

MoC unveils NTP to narrow trade deficit

Read more stories